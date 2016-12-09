‘Mental health must be made a priority in schools’, says MP

A parliamentary report last year found children and young people struggling to access mental health services and leaving school without the right advice and information.

As part of the South London Press and London Weekly News Change Is Possible appeal, Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes tells reporter Jack Dixon the time is now for ministers to take action and establish mental health as a priority in schools.

Since I was elected in 2015, I have been struck by how often young people’s mental health issues have been raised with me – whether by residents struggling to access the support that they or their children need, doctors in our local hospitals or teachers in our local schools. So I really welcome the focus that the South London Press and London Weekly News are giving to this issue.

One in four of us will experience mental ill health in any given year. All of us have a friend or family member who has mental ill health, and many of us will experience mental ill health ourselves.

Around one in 10 children and young people has a diagnosable mental health condition – that’s around three students in a typical classroom.

In October I led a debate in the House of Commons on the Government’s response to the Youth Select Committee on young people’s mental health.

This was an important report because it was written by young people, about young people’s mental health.

The Youth Select Committee made recommendations falling into three areas: funding and the state of services; a role for education; and awareness, stigma and digital culture.

The report concluded that mental health services were significantly underfunded – and young people’s mental health services even more so.

It highlighted major problems with young people accessing mental health services, particularly in relation to first contact through GPs, and raised the urgent need for better education on mental health in our schools and colleges.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists reports that additional funding the Government has committed to young people’s mental health is not getting to the frontline.

Across the country, 57 clinical commissioning groups are actually reducing the proportion of funding for mental health services.

Child and adolescent mental health services turn away nearly a quarter of children referred to them for treatment by concerned parents, GPs, teachers and others, while the average waiting time is six months for a first mental health appointment for a young person – and almost 10 months for the start of treatment.

We know that early support for people with mental health problems can prevent deterioration and can save lives. But as a consequence of the lack of early support, the number of young people attending A&E because of a psychiatric condition has more than doubled since 2010.

Seriously unwell young people presenting at A&E who need an in-patient bed frequently wait a very long time – sometimes days – for a bed to be identified.

So what action is needed to transform mental health services for our young people?

Firstly, the Government must increase funding for young people’s mental health services and it must take steps to ensure that the funding is reaching the front line.

Secondly, young people must have a clear voice in service design, so the end result much better reflects the real needs of young people.

Thirdly, the Government must establish mental health education as a priority in schools, with the aim of ensuring that every young person leaves school with a good understanding of mental health and the knowledge of how to seek help and support if they or their family and friends need it.

Helen Hayes is the Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood.

OUR MISSION

Our Change Is Possible campaign aims to promote and protect good mental health for everyone in south London, helping to shape a community that makes sure people with experience of mental health problems are treated fairly, positively and with respect.

South London Press, London Weekly News and Lambeth and Southwark Mind are committed to raising awareness about the complex mental health problems that many people in our community face, and working together to expand and improve the range of support available.

We aim to put a stop to the stigma around mental health – at home, at work and at school – and to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.



