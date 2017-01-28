Review: City break in Edinburgh

Charles Dickens once said: “Coming back to Edinburgh is, to me, like coming home”. And it is easy to see why he, and so many before and after him, have fallen in love with this city, both architecturally magnificent and bustling with life – thanks in large part to its ever-growing student population – as it is.

And it was exactly that which brought us here. My niece, Lola, is three months into a fine art course in painting at Edinburgh College of Art and already calls the place home.

So, with the rest of the clan already having visited Lola this year, and with faint memories of a joyful family holiday when a youngster, it was with great anticipation that I boarded our Flybe flight from London City airport with my wife, Hayley, and our four-year-old daughter, Nellie.

Edinburgh is city break heaven. For Londoners it has the added attraction of being just a few hours away by train and only one hour by plane – by far the quickest and, if you book in advance, often the cheapest way of getting there.

Once off the plane we were straight through the terminal – this being an internal flight, bypassing the tedium of customs – on to the tram and in the city within half an hour.

We stayed at the superb, five-star G&V Royal Mile hotel, perfectly situated as it is in the heart of the old town, whose staff made us welcome from the minute we stepped foot in the building.

Arriving late there was just time to grab a quick pizza and head for bed, but this allowed for an early start on Saturday.

After a breakfast fit for a king, we set off for our first stop of the day – Edinburgh’s Christmas, a combination of the most Christmassy of Scottish and German Christmas markets, where we stocked up open cheese and local fudge, and a funfair for Nellie to enjoy, set in the picturesque Princes Street Gardens.

A nice touch was the classy Christmas tree maze, where after Nellie has successfully found six stamps which spelt out the word ‘jingle’, she was given a small gift. After a trip to see Father Christmas it was time to leave the markets and head back to the old town.

As action-packed as Princes Street – Edinburgh’s main drag – is, if it’s history and a slightly more relaxed break you’re after, you’re best off in the old town and around the Royal Mile, and that’s where we spent most of the rest of the trip.

After a quick bite to eat we next headed for Edinburgh Castle. The castle dominates this city and can be glimpsed from almost any vantage point.

Its history and grandeur are there for all to be seen, but what is perhaps most magnificent is the view across the city from the top, looking out in one direction over Princes Street and beyond to Hibernian FC’s Easter Road ground and the open sea, and the other inland, taking in the breathtaking Forth rail bridge and the hills of the Highlands beyond.

On our walk back we stopped off at St Giles Cathedral, the dominating central place of worship of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh, in the centre of the Royal Mile, before taking Lola for a drink in Auld Jock’s Kitchen – a bar which drags you in simply by its name – and a superb meal in Victoria Street’s Howies restaurant. I couldn’t resist the haggis, neeps and tatties. When in Rome…

On our final day there was time left to buy Nellie a Christmas day kilt, some scarves in the Buchanan clan, which we had dubiously tracked down to my mum’s side of the family, and to spend an hour in the National Museum of Scotland – a wonderfully interactive museum for kids. Then we just about had time to head back to the hotel, grab our bags and jump on the bus to the hotel.

But this whistle-stop tour left us wanting even more. There was so much we packed in to our 36 hours or so, yet so much more we will undoubtedly return too see.

So what was our favourite thing about Edinburgh? The castle and the museum, said Hayley. I just about went for the haggis. But Nellie summed it up best – ‘all of it’, she said.

Perhaps that’s what Dickens meant.

Visit the hotel here