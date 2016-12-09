Charlton boss hints at central defensive outgoings in January transfer window

Karl Robinson has hinted at central defensive outgoings in the January transfer window – with Charlton looking over-stocked in that area.

The Addicks have Jason Pearce and Patrick Bauer as their first-choice partnership.

But other options include teenager Ezri Konsa, 19, and Harry Lennon.

A number of League One clubs are interested in Lennon while Konsa is on the watchlist of Premier League scouts.

Jorge Teixeira, frozen out under previous boss Russell Slade, got only his second action of the season when he came on in Saturday’s FA Cup draw against Milton Keynes.

Roger Johnson, 33, still has a deal to run until the end of the campaign but has not featured in League One since the opening day defeat at Bury.

When asked if the door was back open for Teixeira, who is one of the biggest earner following his switch last January from Standard Liege, Robinson said: “Tex came on and did wonderfully well. He showed the quality he really does possess. As we get closer towards the window we have to make some decisions because we have an awful lot of players in that position.

“It is about those boys fighting for places to see what is happening going forward. Tex has a great mentality. But the defensive record with Jason and Pat has been outstanding.

“In central midfield we are short but I went to watch our under-23s earlier in the week and Joe Aribo and a few of the other young boys did well. We’re really lucky we have got a lot of talent youngsters.”

Kevin Foley (groin) is a doubt for Saturday’s match at Bradford. Declan Rudd (hip), Chris Solly (knee) and Ricky Holmes (broken foot) will definitely miss out.

Robinson said: “Kevin’s had a bit of a groin problem for a few weeks but with a new manager coming in he has been trying to give his all to show what he is about.

“Our injury list is quite long but it is what it is. We’ve got a really strong squad and not many clubs in this league could cope with having that many players out.

“Decs is not that far away and Chris will be returning to training. With Chris it is hard to give a timescale. We’re hoping to have Ricky back before the turn of the year.”

Bradford are fourth in the table and they have not lost at Valley Parade in League One – producing five wins and as many draws.

“It is going to be hard to go there and get a victory but we have got self-confidence and belief,” said Robinson. “We’ll show Bradford ultimate respect, as we do for every team we face. It will be the same detailed preparation we do until kick-off on Saturday.

“Everyone is together and we have got a responsibility when wearing a Charlton shirt to perform to the best of our ability.

“This club has got a really good platform to build off. Lots of teams you come to and it is negative. That’s not been the case here. It’s a positive place. You’ve not seen me once criticise the people who came before or use fitness levels as an excuses. I’ve been very respectful of what went on before I came to the football club.”