Charlton defender attracting interest from pack of League One clubs

Harry Lennon is set to be the subject of interest in the January transfer window – with the centre-back struggling for game time at Charlton.

The 21-year-old has played just 180 minutes of League One football this season.

And a number of clubs are understood to be monitoring Lennon’s situation.

Lennon missed the start of the season after suffering a groin injury in pre-season but returned to start the EFL Trophy tie against Southampton at the end of August.

The young defender was sent off in stoppage time against Oxford in late September and also conceded a late penalty to allow Port Vale a late equaliser from Alex Jones.

He has been on the bench for the last six League One matches but did not even make the matchday 18 for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Milton Keynes, Karl Robinson’s first fixture in charge.

It is hard to see how Lennon will budge first-choice partnership Jason Pearce and Patrick Bauer from the Charlton side. Ezri Konsa has also emerged as the next top young prospect.

Jorge Teixeira, who came on when Konsa was forced off following a collision on Saturday, could be a beneficiary of Russell Slade’s sacking.

The experienced boss had frozen the Portuguese out but the ex-Standard Liege got his first competitive minutes since November 8 with his action in SE7 over the weekend.

Lennon has impressed on loan at Gillingham before and they are one of the clubs who have indicated an interest, were he to become available next month.

Colchester, Luton, Fleetwood, Bolton, AFC Wimbledon, Oxford, Northampton and Shrewsbury are all believed to also be keeping tabs.