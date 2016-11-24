Warnings over ‘blindness epidemic’ affecting thousands

A Hammersmith pensioner who partially lost his sight to a degenerative eye disease is leading calls for urgent medical research to prevent a “blindness epidemic” sweeping the UK.

Bryan Naylor is one of more than 50,000 Londoners living with impaired vision due to age-related macular degeneration.

The incurable condition currently affects around 600,000 people across the country, leaving them unable to drive, read or even see faces.

But campaigners are warning that the figure will double over the next 30 years, with as many as 400 new cases every day.

Mr Naylor, 79, was diagnosed with the condition four years ago after a routine visit to the optician’s.

He had thought his glasses were broken but experts sent him straight to the Western Eye Hospital’s accident and emergency department in Marylebone.

Mr Naylor contacted the Macular Society’s helpline later that day and sought urgent treatment.

He now works as a volunteer speaker for the charity and is helping to raise awareness of the devastating disease.

“I had never heard of AMD before, but since being diagnosed I have met so many people that have it,” he said.

“I know a number of people who think they are old and accept their eyes are just going to get worse. There just seems to be a general acceptance.”

A lobby of top London scientists have backed calls for urgent action to fund new medical research after a shock report predicted a sight loss “epidemic”.

Leading figures from across the industry, including 16 of the capital’s eye experts, are stressing the importance of finding a cure.

The Macular Society, which published the report last week, likened the disease to dementia in terms of its potential burden on society.

“This is an urgent public health issue,” said Stella Black, the charity’s regional manager for London.

“Unless strong action is taken right away, we will be facing an epidemic in the decades to come.

“AMD is almost as prevalent as dementia and represents a huge cost, care and societal burden – yet it does not receive a level of research funding proportionate to its impact.”

Ms Black said that AMD costs the UK an estimated £1.6 billion every year and warned that the number of people affected was expected to double to around 1.3 million by 2050.

The charity’s report revealed that while more than £22 million was spent on eye disease medical research in 2014, only £6 million was directed towards AMD.

Professor Philip Luthert, from the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology, was among the top scientists to endorse the report.

He said: “AMD is increasingly recognised as a colossal healthcare challenge and despite major advances in genetics, epidemiology, pathogenesis and imaging, we still don’t understand how to prevent early disease progressing to blinding disease.”

Celebrities backing the campaign include former government minister Lord Blunkett, cricket commentator Henry Blofeld and television presenter Jasmine Harman.